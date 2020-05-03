DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of North Texans are still fighting serious illness from the coronavirus infection, and many of them are still under medical treatment.
Among them is Dallas ISD Officer Vincent Remediz, who is on day 26 of being on a ventilator. He is one of four DISD officers who tested positive last month.
On Sunday, outside Mansfield’s Methodist Hospital, fellow officers held a salute procession.
Dozens drove by, arriving with the officer’s family as he continues treatment.
“We are here to encourage, to encourage him, so he will get out of that bed. Twenty-six days he’s been a ventilator… It’s unheard of,” DISD Chief John Lawton said. “And what we’ve done is come in a unified to show him we love him, we care about him.”
Remediz’s family says he is in grave condition, but still fighting.