DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County reported 234 additional cases of the coronavirus Sunday, the highest number of new cases the county has seen to date.
As of 11 a.m. May 3, the total case count in Dallas County is 4,133, including 111 deaths.
The additional death being reported is of a Dallas woman in her 70s who had been critically ill in a nearby hospital.
“Today’s numbers are the highest we have seen so far. I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak. Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses. #StayHomeSaveLives to #FlattenThe Curve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.