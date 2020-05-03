Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, DCPH, denton, Denton County, flu guide, Health, North Texas


DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced four new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 803.

DCPH also announced one newly recovered COVID-19 case within the county.

For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.

