Comments
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced four new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 803.
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced four new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 803.
DCPH also announced one newly recovered COVID-19 case within the county.
Press Release: 4 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County
DCPH has announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, increasing the countywide total to 803 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Visit https://t.co/hnUUZvHp07 for local COVID-19 data. pic.twitter.com/pIPkQZXYui
— Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) May 3, 2020
For additional health and safety information regarding COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.