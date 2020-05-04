FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Navy’s Blue Angels are expected to fly over North Texas Wednesday morning to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Kay Granger announced Monday.
Granger (TX-12) said the flyover will happen at around 11 a.m. in Fort Worth and will last about 35 minutes. The flight path has not yet been released.
Recently, the Blue Angels have been putting on air shows throughout the U.S. to honor essential and health care workers and first responders as they have been at the front of the pandemic.
Now, one of those flyovers comes to North Texas.
“I’m proud to partner with the Navy to bring the Blue Angels to Fort Worth, showcasing our community’s deep appreciation to the brave doctors, nurses, first responders, and essential workers on the frontlines of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” Granger said. “These are unexpected, unprecedented times, but I know our community and country will emerge stronger than before. I’m proud to bring this display of national unity and support for those keeping our communities safe to Texas 12.”