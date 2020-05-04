



– Phase one of Governor Greg Abbott’s​ plan to reopen Texas’ economy has begun. ​

Last weekend, ​restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. ​

​

“It was very ​exciting for us and our customers,”​ said Kenny Huff, owner of The Avenue Sports Grill.

The Dallas restaurant was one of many that has reopened.

​

“I think everybody was ​very cognizant of socially distancing,” Huff said. “They were five or six feet apart, ​we had the hand sanitizers, we had the paper menus, ​we took the salt and pepper off the table. We’re doing what we should be doing.”

​

Huff said city code ​compliance officers have been in every day ​to make sure of it, but at times ​there’s been some confusion.​

​

“Sometimes the message gets changed,” he said. “We’ll have one code compliance come by and ​say, ‘y’all are doing fantastic’ and then another will ​come by and say, ‘hey you need to change this’.”

​

Huff said despite the certificate of ​occupancy on the wall listing his business ​as a restaurant, during their latest ​visit he was told he’d​ need to remove the bar stools ​from the bar because it’s gives the perception ​that they’re a bar.

He complied. ​

​

“We’re just trying to ​do what we can to stay open until times change,” he said.

​

In two weeks, Governor Greg Abbott is ​expected to make an announcement on whether it is safe to move to ​phase two of his plan to reopen Texas’ ​economy.

This could allow ​restaurants to open at 50% capacity. ​

Bars, gyms, hair and nail salons could be allowed to ​reopen in some capacity as well.

