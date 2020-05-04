DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Phase one of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas’ economy has begun.
Last weekend, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.
“It was very exciting for us and our customers,” said Kenny Huff, owner of The Avenue Sports Grill.
The Dallas restaurant was one of many that has reopened.
“I think everybody was very cognizant of socially distancing,” Huff said. “They were five or six feet apart, we had the hand sanitizers, we had the paper menus, we took the salt and pepper off the table. We’re doing what we should be doing.”
Huff said city code compliance officers have been in every day to make sure of it, but at times there’s been some confusion.
“Sometimes the message gets changed,” he said. “We’ll have one code compliance come by and say, ‘y’all are doing fantastic’ and then another will come by and say, ‘hey you need to change this’.”
Huff said despite the certificate of occupancy on the wall listing his business as a restaurant, during their latest visit he was told he’d need to remove the bar stools from the bar because it’s gives the perception that they’re a bar.
He complied.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to stay open until times change,” he said.
In two weeks, Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on whether it is safe to move to phase two of his plan to reopen Texas’ economy.
This could allow restaurants to open at 50% capacity.
Bars, gyms, hair and nail salons could be allowed to reopen in some capacity as well.