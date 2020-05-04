  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:DFW News, Grand Prairie, Kameion Kitchen, Monet Lane, Murder, Portia-Williams-Edward, Rickey Edwards, Shooting

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and accused of murdering his wife and stepson at a home in Grand Prairie Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said they responded to the 7000 block of Monet Lane at around 4 p.m. after the suspect, Rickey Edwards, called 911 to report that his wife and stepson had been shot.

Arriving officers found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Edwards, 50, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

The two victims were identified as Portia Williams-Edward, 46, and Kameion Kitchen, 28.

A motive for the incident is unknown at this time as police continue to investigate.

Comments (5)
  1. Lester Leonard says:
    May 4, 2020 at 11:32 am

    Rest in Heaven Portia and Kameion

    Reply
  2. Tania Linex Henley says:
    May 4, 2020 at 12:04 pm

    Absolutely senseless! RIP Portia and Kameion.

    Reply
  3. Maria says:
    May 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    My heart aches! RIP Portia my sweet friend.

    Reply
  4. Douglas Ritter says:
    May 4, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Portia was my friend and a great mother and incredible human being. God help us.

    Reply
  5. Wanda says:
    May 4, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    I can’t believe this horrible tragedy. Two life taken by the one they trusted. RIP Portia and Son

    Reply

