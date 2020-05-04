NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two of the largest fundraising forces in North Texas have combined for a special day of giving to support nonprofits hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public health emergency has disrupted countless fundraisers this spring that nonprofits depend on.
It’s one of the reasons behind a global day of giving planned for Tuesday, May 5.
The local effort is spearheaded by the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas and the Dallas Cowboys.
The North Texas Giving Day event will be completely online and accept donations from 3,000 area nonprofits.
On the website, donors can choose where they want their money to go.
For those, struggling with money, they can instead donate hours of volunteer work.
“Many people are strapped financially as well as emotionally too but everybody can give something,” says Susan Hoff, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “It’s been, and still is, a crisis of a generation. But it’s also an opportunity of a generation.”