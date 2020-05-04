DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks want you to show your team pride on your face… without face paint.
The Mavs and the NBA are supporting ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts through the sales of Hardwood Classic face coverings.
Proceeds from the sale of all masks will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank, which has seen a dramatic surge in need since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NTFB estimates that at least 50% and up to 70% of the families served are new clients.
Since March 15, the NTFB has distributed over 11 million pounds of food and 250,000 relief kits.
In addition, the NBA and Forever Collectibles will make an additional donation to Feeding America in support of pandemic relief efforts.
Wearing a face covering follows the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID
The three reusable, anti-dust face coverings sell for for $24.99 and they will ship on May 30.