DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police say a suspected felon is off the streets.
Police apprehend robbery suspect, Kadeem Xavier Reeves on Monday at a home in DeSoto.
DeSoto detectives and patrol officers coordinated the takedown of Reeves safely, the police department said in a news release.
Reeves is facing multiple counts of robbery and theft for a spree of crimes committed throughout the Dallas area in the last several months.
Reeves, 26, is a Dallas resident whose last reported crime happened on Thursday, April 23 in Cedar Hill, where police said he assaulted and injured a gas station clerk during a robbery.