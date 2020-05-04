Filed Under:Assault, Cedar Hill, Dallas, DeSoto Police, DFW News, Kadeem "KD" Reeves, North Texas, robbery, suspect, thief, wanted

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police say a suspected felon is off the streets.

Police apprehend robbery suspect, Kadeem Xavier Reeves on Monday at a home in DeSoto.

Kadeem “KD” Reeves (DeSoto Police Department)

DeSoto detectives and patrol officers coordinated the takedown of Reeves safely, the police department said in a news release.

Reeves is facing multiple counts of robbery and theft for a spree of crimes committed throughout the Dallas area in the last several months.

Reeves, 26, is a Dallas resident whose last reported crime happened on Thursday, April 23 in Cedar Hill, where police said he assaulted and injured a gas station clerk during a robbery.

