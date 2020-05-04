Comments
MCALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas representative is now on bed rest for four to six weeks after he fell 12 feet at his home, his press secretary announced Monday.
According to the press secretary, Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) suffered a fall last week while working at his home in McAllen. He had to be taken to a hospital by an emergency crew.
His press secretary said Gonzalez had fractured his lower back, which will have him on bed rest for the next four to six weeks.
Gonzalez is expected to make his own statement on what happened at a later date. Until then, he is continuing to work from his home.
Gonzalez has represented the 15th district of Texas, which stretches from San Antonio to McAllen, since 2017.