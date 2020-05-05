FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys know WHO they will play in the 2020 regular season, but they will soon learn WHEN they will meet their opponents.
The NFL is expected to release the times and dates of its 2020 regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.
Although the near future is still unknown with the coronavirus pandemic still going on, the league is expected to move along as planned until otherwise forced to changed.
The Cowboys, however, already know their opponents for the upcoming regular season and which games will be home and away.
Dallas’ non-conference games will be against the AFC North.
Here are the Cowboys’ 2020 opponents:
Home
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Redskins
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
Away
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Redskins
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
Some of the Cowboys recent storylines this offseason include drafting Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft and signing former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton as Dak Prescott’s backup.