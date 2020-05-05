GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emmett J. Conrad High School teacher Robert Marc Flores has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, improper relationship between educator and student and online solicitation of a minor.
Garland Police said officers executed a search and arrest on Tuesday, May 5 at Flores’ home.
After Flores’ arrest, detectives discovered new information that lead to the sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student charges.
The victim in this incident is a 16-year-old Dallas ISD student.
Flores is currently in the Garland Detention Center on a bond of $50,000 for online solicitation of a minor.
No bond has been set for the charges of improper relationship between educator and student or sexual assault of a \child.
Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident; however, they continue to look at the possibility there may be other victims.
If anyone has additional information or knowledge of other offenses, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
The investigation is ongoing.