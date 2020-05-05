WATCH AT 2:30:
Governor Greg Abbott Provides Update On State's Coronavirus Response
2020 Graduates: May 5 Morning Segment 4
2020 Graduates: May 5 Morning Segment 4
39 minutes ago
2020 Graduates: May 5 Morning Segment 3
2020 Graduates: May 5 Morning Segment 3
44 minutes ago
2020 Graduates: May 5 Morning Segment 2
2020 Graduates: May 5 Morning Segment 2
47 minutes ago
Obamas To Headline Series Of Virtual Commencement Events For Graduates
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will participate in a number of virtual commencement events for graduating high school and college students unable to attend in-person ceremonies.
Tarrant County Reports 6 More COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing Total To 83
Six more people have died from the coronavirus in Tarrant County; bringing the countywide death toll to 83.
Latest Forecast
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
3 hours ago
DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In Evening
Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.
Investigators Say Lightning Sparked 3 House Fires Overnight In Less Than 2 Hours
Fire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.
Line Of Storms Move To The South After Causing Damage Across North Texas Overnight
The metroplex was spared the worst of the storms on Tuesday night, but some North Texans were hit with multiple rounds of severe weather.
Andy Dalton Says Cowboys Were 'Right Fit,' Coronavirus Pandemic Played Factor In Decision
Andy Dalton said he saw the Cowboys as the "right fit" for his future and that the coronavirus pandemic and having a home in the DFW area played parts in his decision to sign with Dallas.
Some Rangers Fans Who Bought Tickets To Games Not Played Anxiously Await Refunds
The Texas Rangers would have played their 30th game of the season this week. But there are no games happening at Globe Life Field.
Sale Of Dallas Mavericks Face Coverings To Benefit Food Bank
The three reusable, anti-dust face coverings sell for for $24.99 and they will ship on May 30.
Report: Dallas Stars GM Jim NIll & CEO Jim Lites Take 50% Pay Cut
The Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill and CEO Jim Lites have taken a 50% pay cut to help lessen the financial stress on the team. According to the reports, the cuts are retroactive to the start of the NHL suspension caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on March 12th.
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
3 hours ago
North Texas Giving Day Needs You!
At a time when North Texas non-profits are in need, the coronavirus pandemic has canceled events organizations rely on to generate funds.
3 hours ago
Ones For Texas: Boy Scouts Build Bird Feeders For Local Nursing Home, Animals Explore Dallas Zoo
Boy scouts decided to build bird feeders for a local nursing home that so residents could have some entertainment outside their windows. Animals at the Dallas Zoo were also given the chance to explore the area.
6 hours ago
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Contests & More
American Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic
Face coverings are already required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight effective Friday, May 1.
Governor Greg Abbott Provides Update On Texas’ Coronavirus Response
May 5, 2020 at 2:05 pm
