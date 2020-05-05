Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth Police, fort worth shooting, Shooting, shooting investigation, Tarrant County administration building, woman shot

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in Southeast Fort Worth has left an older woman injured.

Police are investigating after the 69-year-old woman was shot Tuesday morning.

During the lunch hour there was a scene in the 3500 block of Miller Avenue, just south of Berry Street, in the parking lot of a Tarrant County administration building.

It isn’t known if the location is where the woman was shot.

The victim was in good condition when she was taken to a local hospital MedStar ambulance.

CBS 11 News has reached out to Fort Worth police for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply