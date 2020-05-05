Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in Southeast Fort Worth has left an older woman injured.
Police are investigating after the 69-year-old woman was shot Tuesday morning.
During the lunch hour there was a scene in the 3500 block of Miller Avenue, just south of Berry Street, in the parking lot of a Tarrant County administration building.
It isn’t known if the location is where the woman was shot.
The victim was in good condition when she was taken to a local hospital MedStar ambulance.
CBS 11 News has reached out to Fort Worth police for more information.