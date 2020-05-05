DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In EveningMonday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.

Investigators Say Lightning Sparked 3 House Fires Overnight In Less Than 2 HoursFire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.

Line Of Storms Move To The South After Causing Damage Across North Texas OvernightThe metroplex was spared the worst of the storms on Tuesday night, but some North Texans were hit with multiple rounds of severe weather.