ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A case of mistaken identity led to the Monday morning death of one man in Arlington, and an arrest and murder charge for a 22-year-old man by that afternoon.
Police took Kendell Jerrell Morris into custody Madisonville, Texas on Monday.
He’s accused of killing Robert Cooley III with an assault rifle. Police found Cooley lying face down in the parking lot of the Bardin Greene Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds.
A witness told police Morris showed up at the apartments wanting to fight someone who he had argued with on the phone. The witness also said that Morris didn’t know what the man he was arguing with looked like, apart from he was black and had dreadlocks.
Police later found an AR-15 rifle in the car Morris was driving.
He admitted visiting the apartments where Cooley was killed, but has denied shooting him.
Morris faces one charge of Murder and remains in the Madison County Jail.