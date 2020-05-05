



– Tarrant County Public Health reported six more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, two men in their 80s and a woman in her 50s, all from Fort Worth; a woman in her 80s from Keller and a woman in her 80s from Grapevine.

All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 83 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 653 people have recovered.

“These latest deaths are sad and troubling to all of us,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

He reminded the public that we are still in a pandemic and it’s important to continue to follow the Public Health guidelines:

· Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, (817) 248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources