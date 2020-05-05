SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – Well, it was a success. Now a zoo in Texas has changed its plans for how long daily drive-thru experiences will last and how much they will cost.
The 3-day “Drive Thru Zoo” in San Antonio was initially advertised as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — now they’re breathing new life into the event.
The drive-thru offers visitors a guided audio tour through the zoo and along the route some food, beverages, and treats are available for purchase through the zoo’s curbside service.
Instead of just one weekend, the zoo will now host a daily drive-thru experience until May 17. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online.
There is a vehicle size limit. Vehicles cannot be larger than 198” long x 78” wide x 76” high, which is the approximate size of a Chevy Tahoe.
Initially, the cost was $40 per vehicle, but that price has increased to $60 for non-annual pass holders. The fee is $32 for annual pass holders.
According to their website, the San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales, guest visitation, donations and grants.