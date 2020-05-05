WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people who lived at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the deaths of a 66-year-old man, 85-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man, Ellis County said in a news release Tuesday night.
“Every loss of life is one too many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have experienced loss during this unprecedented time,” said Ellis County Judge and Emergency Management Director Todd Little.
Also on Tuesday, DSHS notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of nine additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and ten recoveries.
This increases the countywide total to 205 cases of COVID-19, and 139 recoveries.
These nine additional cases of COVID-19 include a resident of Alma, a resident of Ennis, and two residents of Midlothian. Five of these additional cases of COVID-19 are of the City of Waxahachie.
Ellis County Emergency Management continues to work closely with local jurisdictions in mitigating the risks of COVID-19 in Ellis County.
“Let it be clear that residents are free to stay home if they feel the need. I encourage all residents to wear masks while in public and to practice distancing where practicable. Residents should avoid all gatherings where safe distancing practices are not achievable. Residents should continue to take the highest possible precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Judge Little.