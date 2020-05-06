FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man who is suspected of shooting a woman during an attempted carjacking at a McDonald’s in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Police arrested Jeremiah Stevenson, 39, and charged him with aggravated robbery.
Police responded to the shooting at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at a McDonald’s/Chevron gas station at 700 East Berry Street. Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot in the arm.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her current condition is not known but her injuries were not considered serious.
During the investigation, police learned the woman had been shot while in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s and that it appeared the suspect was trying to carjack her. It’s unknown if the suspect took anything from her.
After the shooting, the woman had pulled over to a gas pump, where authorities found her.
A bond amount has not yet been set for Stevenson. Police said they are investigating whether he is linked to other aggravated robberies reported in the area.