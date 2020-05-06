



CBS today announced the return of 23 series, renewing 80% of its top-rated lineup for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. America’s Most Watched Network will announce its new series and 2020-2021 primetime schedule in the coming weeks.

The returning shows include the #1 program on television NCIS, #1 comedy Young Sheldon, #1 new series FBI: Most Wanted, #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, and the #1 news program 60 Minutes.

Among today’s additional renewals are the dramas All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T. and SEAL Team; comedies The Neighborhood and The Unicorn; reality series Undercover Boss; and the law and justice program 48 Hours. They join the previously announced renewals of Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Young Sheldon.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Highlights for returning shows include:

CBS has renewed seven shows watched by over 10 million viewers per week, more than any other network: NCIS, FBI, BLUE BLOODS, YOUNG SHELDON, BULL, 60 MINUTES and FBI: MOST WANTED.

CBS’ top freshman class will see the return of #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED, #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, EVIL and THE UNICORN.

All shows from this season’s Monday night lineup have been renewed. THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA rank among the top comedies on television, with larger audiences than every comedy on all other networks. ALL RISE is the #3 new drama on any network, and BULL has been Monday’s top entertainment series at 10:00 PM this season, averaging over 10.5 million viewers.

All three Tuesday night dramas will return, with each averaging over 10 million viewers per week, including NCIS, averaging over 15.33 million viewers; FBI, with 12.55 million viewers; and FBI: MOST WANTED, which averages 10.18 million viewers.

SURVIVOR, a series currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, returns for its 21 st season.

season. YOUNG SHELDON and MOM return as the #1 and #2 comedies on television.

MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS return from a night the Network wins this season by +3.6 million viewers.

Also returning are: 60 MINUTES, television’s #1 news program, and NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, the most-watched entertainment programs on their night.

CBS is on track to finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 12th consecutive year by a margin of 1 million viewers. The Network is also #1 in primetime, daytime and late night for the fourth straight year.