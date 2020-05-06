HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Haltom City made a plea on their Facebook page after someone turned in a cedar box containing a pet’s cremated remains.
It was found in the new High Point area by a water tower.
Police said the concerned citizen noticed the box had a bag inside with a powdery substance so they thought it might be contraband.
A card inside said “Turner Family” and the nameplate reads “Sinjin.”
The department said there isn’t a Turner family in the area and Animal Services doesn’t have a record of a Sinjin anywhere. Police also checked with the local pet cemetery, Faithful Friends, but they couldn’t help since the pet was cremated in 2011.
The Facebook post said “Sinjin” is a Hebrew name meaning ‘God is Gracious.’ It is also the name of a character, Sinjin Van Cleef on the cancelled show, Victorious. Or it could have been inspired by the monster guy from FallOut 4.”