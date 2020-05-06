FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the City of Fort Worth have confirmed to CBS 11 News that dozens of employees are being furloughed through at least July 31.

In a statement online city leaders said they made the move because of the current economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic and because revenues for this fiscal year are expected to be lower than projected.

The posting explained that it came down to being able to pay the bills, stating –

“In order for city expenditures to be covered by expected lower revenues, the City Manager recommended numerous budget reduction proposals to the City Council, including the mandatory furlough of certain employees until such time that revenues begin to increase.”

Officials with human resources for the city confirmed 79 employees will be on furlough until August. There was no breakdown as to which specific employees or departments are being affected, but the posting did say that a number of departments may already have employees without work due to the cancellation of scheduled conventions, conferences, exhibits and other events.

All employees, excluding fire and police civil servants, are subject to the furlough. Since the employees will not be paid during the furlough period, their annual earnings from the City will be reduced.

Worker health insurance benefits will continue during the furlough period, because employees will be billed for their share of healthcare premiums.