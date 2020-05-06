Comments
FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Scheduled to debut during the holiday season of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed The Festival of Lights in Forney until next year.
In a statement sent to CBS 11 News, City Manager Tony Carson said the delay is a “result of the decision by the City’s potential partners who face significant manufacturing limitations and uncertainties.”
Setup for the holiday festival needed to start this month, which isn’t possible with all the restrictions still looming amid the health crisis.
“Due to the fact that design and installation of infrastructure will need to begin this month, the best course of action will be to delay the Festival of Lights until 2021,” stated City Manager Tony Carson.
