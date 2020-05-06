COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials report 24 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 8 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 828, including 238 in Plano. There are 257 active cases in the county, including 77 in Plano.
There are four cases in the Denton County portion of Plano. Three have recovered and one is in isolation at home. With the Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 242.
So far, 9,367 people were tested for the virus in Collin County. Of those, 8,505 tested negative, 828 tested positive and 34 tests are still pending.
There are 1,305 people are currently under monitoring in Collin County, including 348 in Plano. This means they’re asymptomatic but have had an epidemiologic exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The exposure may be close contact with a confirmed case or with their infectious secretions or clinical specimens; or designation as a PUM by the Centers for Disease Control.