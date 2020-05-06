DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 246 additional positive cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths from the disease.

The additional 2 deaths reported today include a woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland, who died at home.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas also died while in hospice care.

“Today is our 2nd highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday. We also reported two deaths, both residents of long-term care facilities. The Public Health Committee and doctors have advised to keep in mind the following four things when making decisions on activities: First, avoid unnecessary crowds. Second, maintain 6 feet of distancing when around people outside your family unit. Third, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and when visiting businesses. And fourth, practice hand washing and good hygiene. Most of the questions you’ll have about activities outside the family home can be answered by referring to these four tenets,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The total Dallas county case count stands at 4,869, including 123 deaths.