That’s how Dallas Stars public address announcer Jeff K summed up his feelings about the NHL season being put on ice by the coronavirus outbreak.

So, to help fill the void, Jeff K is creating customized shoutouts to Stars fans online and he’s doing it for charity.

Cameo allows fans to hire celebrities to create custom messages.

The Stars announcer puts a special Stars spin on every announcement he makes.

For a $25 donation, K will announce anything you want him to say.

“I’ve done everything. The most common would be birthday shoutouts. I’ve had some married couples want their spouses to be put in the penalty box. I’ve even had a baby announcement, which was awesome,” said K.

For 24 hours, there will be a Cameo challenge from noon Thursday, May 7 until noon Friday, May 8 between the Stars PA announcer and the St. Louis Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun.

“Tom will challenge his Fanbase, and I will challenge my Fanbase.” K explained to CBS 11 Sports. “Which one of us can raise the most money in a 24 hour period.”

The money K generates is going to the Dallas Stars Foundation to benefit Meals on Wheels of Collin County.

Calhoun is raising funds for a St Louis area bone marrow matching registry.

Jeff K is counting on Stars fans to help him win. Not only for the pride in winning the challenge, but also to get even for the Blues knocking the Stars out of the playoffs last year.

“It’s Dallas Stars fans, against St. Louis Blues fans. We want to get our revenge, exact our revenge. And, it never hurts when you beat the blues, right Stars fans?”