AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received $5.8 million in federal funding to provide crisis counseling services to Texans who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I thank our partners at FEMA for providing this important funding to help Texans across the state,” said Governor Governor Abbott in a statement on Wednesday. “As Texas continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are working to provide Texans with access to the mental and emotional support resources they need.”
The grant allows 31 local mental health and behavioral health authorities to connect Texans to short-term crisis counseling services that include reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use or development of healthy coping strategies, connecting survivors with appropriate people and agencies that can help them, and referrals to other disaster recovery programs.
The grant is expected to help more than 260,000 people across the state.
For additional resources visit the Mental Health & Substance Use Resources web page.
Texas residents can also call 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services.