While Fort Worth Public Library facilities remain closed to the public, staff are preparing to offer curbside service at five locations starting on Monday, May 18.

Curbside service will be available 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and noon- 5 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

– East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

– Golden Triangle Branch Library, 4264 Golden Triangle Blvd.

– Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive

– Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane

– Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.

“We are pleased to begin offering the curbside service as we evaluate the best ways to reopen our facilities in the future,” said Library Director Manya Shorr. “Our staff will be following the recommended safety protocols, wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding direct contact with the public.”

Library buildings will remain closed to the public.

The City of Fort Worth is working on a reopening plan for libraries, community centers, and other buildings that are closed.

Library materials that have been on hold since the library closed to the public on March 13 will be available for customers to pick up starting on Monday, May 18.

Existing holds will be transferred to the open location closest to the customer’s original home location. When a customer’s items are available for pickup, they will be notified via email and given instructions on next steps.

Return of materials will be accepted only at the five curbside-service locations.

Items will be held for at least 72 hours before they are sorted, checked back in and available for others to check out.

Updates on curbside-service procedures will be shared at this link.

Digital materials and resources are available at the Library’s website, social media channels and through the Libby app.

