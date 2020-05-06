NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today is the day when the Navy’s Blue Angels will fly a weaving path around North Texas to honor frontline workers as the country deals with COVID-19.
The day begins with a flyover near McKinney at 11 a.m. The entire flyover, that will weave over more than a dozen North Texas cities, is expected to last about 35 minutes.
This morning the pilots taking part in the ‘America Strong’ program — to salute doctors, nurses and other essential workers — posted a video on social media as they headed out to their F/A-18 Hornets at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida bound for the Lone Star State.
The airborne aerobatic team begins their flight in Colin County, winding over the cities of Allen, Frisco, The Colony and Plano. The jet pilots will then fly over Richardson before circling downtown Dallas.
The squadron will continue their massive air show dipping down into Duncanville and over to Irving before crossing near Grapevine and Southlake.
The team then moves into Tarrant County, flying over the mid-cities of Hurst-Euless-Beford before blazing the skies over Keller, North Richland Hills, and Arlington.
The end of the North Texas flyover will take the fighter jets around downtown Fort Worth and Benbrook.
In all, the flight path will take the squadron over nearly two dozen hospitals including, Medical City Dallas, Baylor Scott & White – Dallas, Parkland Hospital, Dallas Children’s Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, the entire Fort Worth Hospital District and Texas Health Harris Methodist in Benbrook.