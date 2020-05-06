



– Kroger announced plans to expand its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to one location in Fort Worth and one in Dallas.

The one in Fort Worth begins Thursday, May 7 at J. P. Elder Middle School.

The one in Dallas begins Saturday, May 9 at CitySquare.

The plan is to perform more than 1,000 tests at each site weekly.

Residents can register by clicking here.

People needing a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible. Those who are eligible for the testing are based on CDC, state and local government recommendations. Those eligible will next select a testing location and appointment time.

Registrants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to provide the patient with the test.

Economists Warn Expanded Coronavirus Testing Needed To Keep Texas Open

The drive-thru testing locations will feature a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Kroger has determined that this testing methodology is beneficial as it increases the number of tests that can be provided while also conserving the amount of personal protective equipment that is utilized.

Dallas Site:

CitySquare (parking lot)

1610 Malcom X Blvd., Dallas, TX 75226

Testing Hours: Starting Saturday, 5/9 Saturday and Monday: 8:30AM — 2:30PM

Fort Worth Site

J. P. Elder Middle School 600 Park St., Fort Worth, TX 76164,

Hours: Starting Thursday, 5/7 Tuesday — Saturday: 8:30AM — 2:30PM Tues, Wed, and Fri: 1:00PM — 5:00PM

Test results are expected within approximately 72 hours.

The Fort Worth and Dallas testing sites are estimated to handle 250 tests per day each.

“Kroger has always aimed to be there for our customers, associates and communities when they need us most and it has never been more important as we help to expand testing across Dallas/Fort Worth,” said Adam Wampler, president of Kroger Dallas Division. “We are thankful for the collaboration with The City of Dallas, Dallas County, City of Fort Worth, CitySquare, Fort Worth ISD, and many city departments who helped make this possible. We could not do this alone and we are confident, that together, we will get through this.”

“COVID-19 testing is critical to public health and our economic recovery plans,” said City of Dallas Mayor, Eric Johnson. “I am thrilled that Kroger has stepped up to provide more public testing, and I am particularly pleased that the company selected a site in South Dallas, which will be a boon to our historically underserved residents who are especially vulnerable to this pandemic.”

“As we begin to take the first steps in easing restrictions and slowly re-opening, we must continue to increase our testing capacity so we can truly understand the impact this virus is having on our community,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “I am grateful for our continued partnership with Kroger, as it will bring more than 1,000 additional tests a week to our community. We must continue to protect ourselves against this virus and testing is vital role in ultimately combating COVID-19.”

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources