



The Dallas Cowboys organization has to be pretty happy with how their offseason has gone.

The team was able to sign star wide receiver Amari Cooper to a contract extension, had one of the top receivers in this year’s draft, CeeDee Lamb, fall into their laps with the 17th pick and they hired a Super Bowl winning head coach in Mike McCarthy.

That’s not to mention adding veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and kicker Greg Zuerlein in free agency. Combined with the rest of the draft class, which received an A grade from NFL.com, the Cowboys look to be sitting pretty heading into the 2020 season.

“I’m going to be a Dallas Cowboy fan this year with Mike McCarthy there. I think Jason Garrett is a very good coach but I think over time the message just isn’t getting heard and I think that’s what happened to Jason Garrett,” said SportsLine analyst Kenny White in an interview with CBS Local’s Katie Johnston. “A new voice now, a guy in Mike McCarthy that has plenty of experience, he’s won a Super Bowl and knows what it takes. There is going to be a lot of energy in that Dallas Cowboy locker room”

The coaching change alone was likely enough to sway White towards making the ‘Boys his sure-fire over pick for the 2020 season (listed at 9.5 wins). But, adding Zuerlein, a veteran who has hit 82% of his attempts in his career, is a big help.

“This is a team that missed the most field goals of 30 or more yards last year. They had 10 misses, they were 0-5 in games decided by seven points or less,” said White. “Their offense, I broke them down in median numbers per game, their offense was number one, defense was number six. They’re the best team in this division. They’re going over the win total.”

Zuerlein has been nearly automatic in his career on field goals between 30-39 yards (70/77). And he’s been solid in the 40-49 range as well (46/60) though he fell off last year hitting just five of his 11 attempts.

That said, the Cowboys offense, which was one of the best in the league last year, only appears to have improved with the addition of Lamb. And, though they lost corner Byron Jones in free agency, the team did go after plugging its holes on the defensive side of the ball in the draft. They selected a pair of corners (Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson), a space eating defensive tackle (Neville Gallimore) and one of the NCAA’s best sack artists of the last several seasons in Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae.

If those players are able to step in and make an impact as expected, the Cowboys could wrest the NFC East crown away from their heated rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.