MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police released a photo of a shooting suspect and are calling on the public to help investigators locate him.
Police said on Thursday, April 30 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Point East Drive.
The suspect, later identified as Dalton Hairston, 26, of Mesquite, allegedly shot another person there and took off.
The victim was struck multiple times but survived his injuries.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477); or Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 or dbarrett@mesquitepolice.org.