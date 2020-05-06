



-Tarrant County Public Health reported Wednesday they’ve confirmed five more COVID-19-related deaths.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth; a woman in her 90s from Keller and a man in his 60s from Benbrook.

All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 88 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 654 people have recovered.

“As we continue to report deaths from COVID-19 and express condolences to the families involved, we encourage residents to continue to follow the Public Health guidelines,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

These include:

· Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

Tarrant County now has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday.

To do a self-screening and make an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, (817) 248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

