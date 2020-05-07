



Collin County Health Care Services is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 in Plano.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 839, including 245 in Plano. There are 260 active cases in the county, including 85 in Plano.

A case reported on March 6 involving an 18-year-old male from the 75074 zip code was transferred to Mesquite. The change is reflected in several categories including total Plano cases, gender, age and zip code.

There are four cases in the Denton County portion of Plano. Three have recovered and one is in isolation at home. With the Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 249.

Health officials said to-date, 9,529 people were tested for the virus in Collin County and 8,656 tested negative. There are 839 people who have tested positive though and 34 tests are pending.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.

COVID-19 testing is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.

Healthcare Systems

Freestanding ER and Urgent Care

Legacy ER: 972.731.5151

Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020

iCare: 214.407.8668

Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447

Medco Plano: 469.747.0164

Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400

Elite Care: 972.378.7878

FasterCare: 972.234.3299

Primary Care Physicians

Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.

Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.

Other options

Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.

Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.

Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)

Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.

Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)

Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher

First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.

