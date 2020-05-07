McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced Thursday an additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 23 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The patient, a man in his 70s from Little Elm, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case.
“Please keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers as we report this 23rd loss of a life in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we begin re-opening business across the state, it is important to follow safety guidelines of social distancing and the wearing of face coverings when in the company of others outside your household.”
DCPH also confirmed 26 new cases.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 872 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
DCPH is also announcing 15 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
