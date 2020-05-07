



– With some jobs likely to never return, Fort Worth is looking outside the city, at businesses that might offer new opportunities in the post-Covid-19 economy.

In announcing the initiative called Fort Worth Now, Mayor Betsy Price said the city was looking to be on the leading edge of the recovery and targeting openings for a new era of growth.

Banking leader Elaine Agather and billionaire real estate investor John Goff have been tapped to lead the year-long effort with Price.

Medical, pharmaceutical, and mobility industries were all mentioned as examples of possible targets as companies begin to reassess their strategies.

“If you don’t ask, they won’t come,” Agather said at the Thursday announcement.

Goff said the group will also initially look to see if there are ways it can help current business, get back in business. Longer term though it will focus on finding new areas for growth.

Put together as a public-private partnership, the potential cost of the project is uncertain.

Goff announced he and his wife were donating $100,000, in the form of matching funds, to kick off the fundraising.

The city was also expected to dedicate a staff member to the effort.

