



— Regulators in Washington state are threatening to yank the business license of a barbershop that has reopened in defiance of the governor’s stay at home order.

Stag Barber & Styling in Snohomish reopened last week despite not being designated as an essential business as defined by the state’s COVID-19 response plan.

“The overhead here is expensive here and I had to make sure I could pay for that,” owner Bob Martin told CBS affiliate KIRO.

Governor Jay Inslee has said barbershops like this one fall under phase two of the state’s plan to reopen the economy — which could still be several weeks away.

“I absolutely believe it was an overreach and I believe he’s a con,” Martin said. “I’ll fight them right to the death.”

Businesses that refuse to close could face license suspension https://t.co/4plpQpVHrq — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) May 5, 2020

The Washington State Department of Licensing sent a letter to Martin on Tuesday, warning him that he’s not in compliance with Inslee’s order, a DOL spokesperson told KOMO. If he continues to stay open, Martin’s business license could be suspended.

Through the early afternoon Tuesday, at least a dozen men stood in line outside the shop at any given time, The Everett Herald reported. Nobody wore a face mask and there were no marks on the sidewalk for social distancing.

Martin does wear a red bandanna around his neck that he raises over his mouth “if it feels like I’m going to have a sneeze,” he said.