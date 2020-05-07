WATCH:Dallas Salon Owner Shelley Luther Released From Jail
By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Roofing and construction projects have still continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So much so that one company says they have dozens of jobs available for people across the DFW area.

Ryan Schlech, is the DFW General Manager of Eco Roof and Solar.

“We do roofing. We do roof and solar, and everything from storm damage to new builds, new construction,” said Schlech.

Positions are wide-ranging.

“Residential and commercial sales, we have some opening for office administration obviously with a plus in construction or roofing knowledge would be great. We also have a lot of roles in production here in 2020,” he said.

Schlech said the jobs are permanent and they come with full benefits.

In addition the company is willing to train the right candidate from the ground up.

If you would like to apply, click here.

To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.

