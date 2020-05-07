HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police began searching Wednesday night for a man suspected of fatally shooting three people during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston. It was hours later, and after a short police chase, when 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was captured.
Kelsey was arrested on the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land. According to police, he was driving a car stolen from the scene of the first slaying. Houston PD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said the shootings appear to be drug-related.
UPDATE #2: Following a short vehicle pursuit on the southeast side of the city, Kelsey was taken into custody about 4 am while driving the stolen Kia.
Kelsey is now being questioned by homicide detectives. We’ll provide further updates as info becomes available. #hounews https://t.co/UMkaPxT1IC
The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured, Finner said. The gunman then forced his way into a home several miles away and fatally shot a 60-year-old man.
Kelsey is then believed to have driven to another house around 9 p.m. and fatally shooting a man there.
The names of the dead have not been released.
