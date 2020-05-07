  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 11 News This Morning at 6am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime Spree, Houston murders, Houston News, Houston Police, Houston Police Department, Houston shooting, Joshua Kelsey, Texas News, triple homicide, Triple Murder

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police began searching Wednesday night for a man suspected of fatally shooting three people during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston. It was hours later, and after a short police chase, when 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey was captured.

Kelsey was arrested on the Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land. According to police, he was driving a car stolen from the scene of the first slaying. Houston PD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said the shootings appear to be drug-related.

 

The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured, Finner said. The gunman then forced his way into a home several miles away and fatally shot a 60-year-old man.

Kelsey is then believed to have driven to another house around 9 p.m. and fatally shooting a man there.

The names of the dead have not been released.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply