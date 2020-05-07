



– The State Fair of Texas told CBS 11 in a statement Thursday, plans are moving forward for the 2020 State Fair of Texas.

However, it’s not 100% clear the fair will happen as it’s not known what the situation will be regarding the coronavirus pandemic in late September.

If it does happen, the fair says it will be implementing new safety measures.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and will circulate necessary communications, as needed, related to this year’s State Fair of Texas,” Senior Vice President of Public Relations Karissa Condoianis said in a statement. “Unless any orders are in place by local, state, or federal agencies, or health and safety concerns exist, the State Fair of Texas will plan on welcoming guests as usual while implementing all preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other relevant health agencies.”

The State Fair of Texas, which began in 1886, was cancelled multiple times during World War I and World War II.

As of Thursday, 5,120 people in Dallas County have been infected with COVID-19 and 125 people have died.

In an interview with the Big 12 Radio on SiriusXM last week, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said regarding the annual Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair, “When you think about a Petri dish for spreading infection, can you think of one that’s better than the State Fair of Texas… People are jammed in there and they’re enthusiastic. It’s about a perfect place to transmit any kind of infection.”

The 2020 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run September 25 through October 18 in Fair Park.

Here is the full statement from the State Fair of Texas:

While we are currently in the unprecedented time of COVID-19 and our staff is working from home, planning and preparations continue for the 2020 State Fair of Texas. Producing an event of this size and scope, that Texans and visitors from around the world have come to expect, requires year-round efforts from our hardworking State Fair team to continue in the hopes we are able to open this year.

The health and safety of our guests, staff, and partners are our top priority. We are closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and will circulate necessary communications, as needed, related to this year’s State Fair of Texas.

Unless any orders are in place by local, state, or federal agencies, or health and safety concerns exist, the State Fair of Texas will plan on welcoming guests as usual while implementing all preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other relevant health agencies. The State Fair of Texas already maintains very high standards for cleanliness, which assists with illness protection, and we have numerous safety protocols in place. Nevertheless, we are planning to implement additional safety measures to help prevent the spread of illness.

Despite the uncertainties we all face during this time, we look forward to September and having Big Tex welcome everyone to the most Texan place on Earth. However, you can rest assured the State Fair of Texas will do what is right for the health and wellness of our community-at-large.

