ARLINGTON and EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is meant to help struggling small business, but some local small business owners say that’s not happening.

They’re now voicing their concerns in movement they call Occupy SBA.

Barber Da’Mone Jones is getting ready to reopen after weeks of hardship. He’s been out of business since March 21.

He owns Paris Salon Studios in South Arlington where he cuts hair and rents suites to seven other barbers and stylists.​

​

“That’s seven incomes that come to me every week that I don’t get,” he said.

​

He’s not making any money while facing mounting bills, which is why he applied for the Paycheck Protection Program.

​

The federal loan allows small businesses to apply for up to 250% of their average​ monthly payroll, up to $10 million.

​It’s forgiven after two years, including their 1% interest payments, ​as long as businesses retain their workers and spend at least 75% of the money on the payroll.​

​

“The money is out there for us, but we’re not ​getting it,” he said. “The real very small businesses are not getting it.”​

​

It’s for those reasons that he felt compelled to ​come to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s ​Euless office to join others who are sharing a similar struggle.

“People who have a long history ​of serving the community have just been pushed aside,” small business owner Ernest Walker said.

​

Walker said he is frustrated by other bigger franchise businesses receiving the loan. ​

“Prioritize guidelines for this group and it’s not happening,” organizer Bruce Carter said.

​

“It’s got to get better than this,” Jones said. ​”That’s why I’m out here supporting. I’m fighting my way.”

​

This group has several other demonstrations planned across the county.

Next week, they’ll be heading to the SBA’s Chicago office.

“Occupy SBA will have five separate demonstrations before becoming a permanent fixture in Washington D.C. on June 1 until SBA rewrites the guidelines protecting underserved and rural markets,” Carter said.

May 7, 2020, Dallas / Fort Worth Texas SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

U.S. Small Business Administration

150 Westpark Way, Suite 130, Euless, Texas 76040

May 12th, 2020, Chicago, Illinois SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

U.S. Small Business Administration

500 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60661

May 14th, 2020, Detroit Michigan SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

U.S. Small Business Administration

477 Michigan Ave # 515, Detroit, MI 48226

May 19th, 2020, Cincinnati, Ohio SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

U.S. Small Business Administration

525 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

May 21st, 2020, Atlanta, Georgia SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

U.S. Small Business Administration

233 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

June 1st, 2020, Washington D.C. SBA and occupy until SBA stops its discriminatory guidelines targeting economically and socially disadvantaged individuals in underserved and rural communities.

U.S. Small Business Administration

409 3rd Street SW, Floor 2 Washington, DC