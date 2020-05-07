FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Faculty and staff members at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth are digging into their wallets to help their students.
The University said Thursday, faculty members are creating a fund where all faculty and staff can contribute up to 5% of their salary to directly help students pay their tuition through the 2020-21 academic year.
“We know this crisis has caused many unexpected hardships. We want to help,” the University said in a news release.
Faculty and staff said they are acutely aware of the burdens the pandemic have placed on our students.
In online conversations during the past two months, “:faculty and staff have listened as many students told stories of how they have filled positions in those retail establishments deemed “essential” just to survive, often attending virtual classes during the day while working in risky environments in the evenings and on weekends,” the University said in a post on its website.
“Faculty, staff and students are deeply affected by the loss of the customary, collegial face-to-face interaction, and we all look forward to safely returning to campus for the fall semester.”
