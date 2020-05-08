



– Collin County reported Friday two residents of two different nursing homes, each with COVID-19, have passed away.

The County originally reported a third victim who died also lived at one of the nursing homes, but then told CBS 11, that 50-year-old patient did not live at a nursing home.

An 82-year-old McKinney man with COVID-19 and underlying health conditions died Wednesday at a local hospital, according to a report received by Collin County Health Care Services.

The patient lived at North Park Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A 92-year-old man in Plano with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died Friday.

He lived at Life Care Center of Plano.

A 50-year-old Plano man with COVID-19 and a serious underlying health condition also died Friday at a local hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, CCHCS reported 887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 580 of those individuals (65%) reported to have recovered and 21 currently hospitalized.

The total number of deaths reported to the county of people with COVID-19 is now 27.

As of Friday, Texas Health and Human Services received reports a total of 390 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in nursing facilities and 88 resident deaths in assisted living facilities across the state.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.

Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.

