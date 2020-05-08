FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old boy who was named an honorary Fort Worth officer earlier this year has died after a battle with cancer, police said Friday.
Carter Escobar had been diagnosed with stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer, in July 2018.
Although he went through a year and a half of chemotherapy, the cancer soon returned and left him with no more life-saving treatments. He decided to create a bucket list, which included becoming a police officer.
The Fort Worth Police Department stepped up and gave Escobar the honor he deserved with an official swearing-in ceremony on Feb. 20.
On Friday, the department announced that Escobar had passed away.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Carter Escobar. He became an honorary Fort Worth police officer on February 20, 2020 and we will certainly miss him. #RIP buddy,” the department tweeted.