ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man on Sunday night, May 3.
Police said on Friday, Romus Motton, 39, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with murder.
He remains in the Arlington Jail with bond set at $80,000.
Police responded to a shooting call around 8:00 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of McQueary Street.
Officers found Wiley Harper, 40, in the street with a fatal gunshot wound to his abdomen area.
Investigators said it looked like there was an argument and physical flight between the victim and Motton near the street.
Witnesses, including one with cell phone video of the shooting, helped lead police to Motton.