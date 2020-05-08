  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington Police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, Murder, Murder Arrest, Murder Suspect, Romus Motton, Shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man on Sunday night, May 3.

Police said on Friday, Romus Motton, 39, was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with murder.

He remains in the Arlington Jail with bond set at $80,000.

Romus Motton (Arlington PD)

Police responded to a shooting call around 8:00 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of McQueary Street.

Officers found Wiley Harper, 40, in the street with a fatal gunshot wound to his abdomen area.

Investigators said it looked like there was an argument and physical flight between the victim and Motton near the street.

Witnesses, including one with cell phone video of the shooting, helped lead police to Motton.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply