



Tarrant County Public Health today reported five more COVID-19 deaths.

The deceased include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s from Arlington and a man in his 90s from Grapevine. All but one had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 95 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 735 people have recovered.

“As always, these deaths are sad and difficult for us to report,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

He encouraged residents to continue to follow these Public Health guidelines:

· Stay home as much as possible. If you do go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing – stay six feet away from others when you are out.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

Tarrant County has three COVID-19 community testing sites operating in Fort Worth and Arlington. Appointments are available Monday through Friday. To do a self-screening and make an appointment, go to covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, (817) 248-6299.