Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Fort Worth ISD Students Get Digital Education Access, As Thousands Of Chromebooks Are Distributed
As students continue their virtual education during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Worth Independent School District is helping more young people with digital access. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Shelley Luther Comments On Plans About GoFundMe Money
Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther comments on her plans about the $500,000 a GoFundMe page raised for her.
3 hours ago
Dallas ISD, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Launch Statewide Effort To Provide Internet To Students Who Lack It
While students are continuing to learn from home, state and local leaders are looking to address the lack of internet for hundreds of thousands of students across Texas. Katie Johnston reports.
4 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus In Texas: Tarrant County COVID-19 Death Toll Now 95 After 5 More Die
Tarrant County now has 95 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 735 people have recovered.
2 Patients With Coronavirus From 2 Different Collin County Nursing Homes Pass Away
The COVID-19 patients who died, lived at North Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in McKinney and Life Care Center of Plano.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
Anne Elise Parks' 11AM Weather Update
After a round of storms overnight, North Texas will be dealing with the wind throughout Friday.
4 hours ago
Weather Stories
DFW Weather: Temperatures In 90s Monday, Storm Chances In Evening
Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week in North Texas, and there will also be storm chances to keep an eye on later in the evening.
Investigators Say Lightning Sparked 3 House Fires Overnight In Less Than 2 Hours
Fire investigators said they believe lightning caused three overnight house fires that happened within less than a couple of hours of each other overnight in Frisco.
Line Of Storms Move To The South After Causing Damage Across North Texas Overnight
The metroplex was spared the worst of the storms on Tuesday night, but some North Texans were hit with multiple rounds of severe weather.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys 2020 Schedule Released: Open Season In LA, Jason Garrett Returns In Week 5
The Cowboys are set to open the 2020 season at the Los Angeles Rams.
Rangers
Some Rangers Fans Who Bought Tickets To Games Not Played Anxiously Await Refunds
The Texas Rangers would have played their 30th game of the season this week. But there are no games happening at Globe Life Field.
Mavericks
Sale Of Dallas Mavericks Face Coverings To Benefit Food Bank
The three reusable, anti-dust face coverings sell for for $24.99 and they will ship on May 30.
Stars
Dallas Stars Public Address Announcer Doing Shoutouts For Charity During Coronavirus Pandemic
There will be a Cameo challenge from Thursday to Friday between the Stars PA announcer Jeff K and the St. Louis Blues PA announcer.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Fort Worth ISD Students Get Digital Education Access, As Thousands Of Chromebooks Are Distributed
As students continue their virtual education during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fort Worth Independent School District is helping more young people with digital access. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Shelley Luther Comments On Plans About GoFundMe Money
Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther comments on her plans about the $500,000 a GoFundMe page raised for her.
3 hours ago
Dallas ISD, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Launch Statewide Effort To Provide Internet To Students Who Lack It
While students are continuing to learn from home, state and local leaders are looking to address the lack of internet for hundreds of thousands of students across Texas. Katie Johnston reports.
4 hours ago
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
American Airlines To Require Passengers To Wear Masks During Coronavirus Pandemic
Face coverings are already required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight effective Friday, May 1.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 4pm
5:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 5pm
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
6:00 PM
CBS 11 News at 6pm
View All Programs
Eased Coronavirus Orders Mean Rural Counties Can Operate Businesses At 50% Capacity
May 8, 2020 at 1:55 pm
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply