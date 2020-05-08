NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District has partnered with the Texas Motor Speedway to host in-person graduation ceremonies to provide families with a venue that offers ample space to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say moving o the speedway provides a safe option to celebrate the Class of 2020 “in a memorable way, and keep our original in-person graduation date.”
Graduation times for high schools are as follows:
L. D. Bell High School: Sunday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m.
Trinity High School: Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m.
Graduates will receive their diplomas on “Victory Lane” in a “hands-free” style to respect the social distancing guidelines outlined by Tarrant and Denton County Health Services.
Graduates, wearing academic regalia in addition to masks handed out upon arrival, will walk across a staging area to receive their diploma.
Texas Motor Speedway will project the ceremony on “Big Hoss,” a 12-story, 218-foot-wide video board, to ensure that every graduate is seen by those in attendance, both in-person and virtually.
Family members who are in high-risk categories for contracting COVID-19, or who are currently quarantined, are asked to remain at home and watch via online stream or listen on the designated radio station.