NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the search for something to do during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS 11 News uncovered new numbers showing tens of thousands of Texans, have gone fishin.’
Shorelines of area lakes and ponds are crowded, proof of what many fishing shops told CBS 11 News, that
They’re selling new rods and reels, many of them to people who have never gone fishing before.
business has tripled on some days.
“Madness. We have just been so busy with new faces, even old faces that have just been coming in more regularly, but everybody wants to be fishing,” said Maranda Robson with Pro Am Fishing Shop.
And we discovered the state sold more freshwater fishing licenses to Texans in April, than in any month dating back to last summer.
Conversely, license sales to out of state residents and seniors dropped off significantly, with travel restrictions and stay home orders in place.