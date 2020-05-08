



– During recent stay at home orders, demand has spiked across DFW for plumbing services according to those in the trade.

Mitchell Salas is the President of Sunrise Plumbing in Rockwall and he says along with the increase demand in their services have now come new job openings.

“Right now it’s just through the roof with calls,” Salas said. “Even with this pandemic going we’ve been hiring. We’ve been operating as a full staff even through this pandemic. We’re looking for licensed plumbers, apprentices to help those plumbers in the truck, we are looking for CSR which are call takers. We are also looking for accountant and an office manager position that is open.”

Salas says there is an on boarding process and training for licensed plumbers, and they are also willing to hire apprentices who are looking to learn the trade from the ground up.

The jobs are full-time and they also come along with a benefits package.

When asked what makes a great employee for his company, Salas replied, “The biggest thing we look for is we look for that team work. We want people who are looking to work together as team to accomplish a goal or a mission.”

